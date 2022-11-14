Page 42 Bookstore correction
Nov. 14, 2022 Updated Mon., Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:43 p.m.
Wrong address
A story that appeared on the front page of The Spokesman-Review on Monday incorrectly identified Page 42 Bookstore’s address. The correct address is 2174 N. Hamilton St.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.