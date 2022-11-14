The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Page 42 Bookstore correction

Nov. 14, 2022 Updated Mon., Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:43 p.m.

By Amy Edelen amye@spokesman.com(509) 459-5581

Wrong address

A story that appeared on the front page of The Spokesman-Review on Monday incorrectly identified Page 42 Bookstore’s address. The correct address is 2174 N. Hamilton St.

