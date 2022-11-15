Accuracy watch
Nov. 15, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:44 p.m.
Location of event incorrectly listed
An item in Friday’s 10 Under $10 column published in Seven listed the incorrect address for a talk at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday with Spokesman-Review columnist Shawn Vestal. He will be at Rockwood Lane Retirement Community, 221 E. Rockwood Blvd., No. 202.
