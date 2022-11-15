Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Spokane Jewelers Guild – Guild members work in sterling silver, titanium, copper and mixed metals, as well as vitreous glass enamel, polymer clay, fibers, found objects, crystal, and precious and semi precious gemstones. Techniques include silversmithing, beadwork, weaving (wire, fibers, beads), designs strung with gemstone beads, fusing, riveting and more. Through Nov. 30. Liberty Building, 203 N. Washington St. Free. (509) 385-2369.

46th Annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Show – Featuring the works of professional artists and crafters across the northwest including gourmet foods, jewelry, hand thrown pottery, fused glass work, wood turning, metal art, photography, soaps, candles, paintings and more. Friday, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $8-10.

Festival of Fair Trade – 38th year of the Festival of Fair Trade. Hosted by Ganesh Himal Trading and Kizuri, shoppers can support local importers who pay artisans fair wages and enjoy the chance to purchase gifts while making a positive difference in the world. A unique assortment of handmade jewelry, clothing, handbags, carpets, scarves, knitwear and gifts will be for sale. Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m. 35 W. Main St. Free. (509) 464-7677.

Holiday Open House and Market – Annual Holiday Open House and Market features new holiday décor, fresh Christmas trees, free Santa photos and local vendors. Friday and Saturday,9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden. (208) 762-4825.

Classes/Workshops

Skateboard Painting with Nathan Baker – In this two day workshop students will be provided a skateboard deck to design and paint. All materials are provided by Emerge. Register at bit.ly/3fovyk1. Tuesday, 6-8:30 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $85. (208) 930-1876.

Fiber Arts Studio – Bring a spinning wheel, knitting needles and/or crochet hooks and yarn and create with other fiber artists. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $3 donation. (509) 447-9277.

Create Gratitude Rocks – Add your artistic flare and a thankful message to a rock of your own. Supplies and drawing tips are provided. All ages welcome. Wednesday, 12:30-2 p.m. Medical Lake Library, 321 E. Herb St., Medical Lake. (509) 893-8330.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 447-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday, 3-4:30 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.