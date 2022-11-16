The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Nov. 16, 2022 Updated Wed., Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:58 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

8:30 a.m.: Furman vs. Penn State ESPNU

10:30 a.m.: Colorado vs. UMass ESPNU

11 a.m.: Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech ESPN2

1 p.m.: Murray State vs. Texas A&M ESPN2

2 p.m.: Colorado State vs. South Carolina ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: Nebraska vs. St. John’s FS1

4 p.m.: Boise State vs. Charlotte ESPNEWS

4 p.m.: Davidson vs. Charleston ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: UC Riverside at Creighton FS1

6 p.m.: Utah Tech at Arizona Pac-12

6:30 p.m.: Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa ESPNU

8 p.m.: California Baptist at Washington Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

7 p.m.: Brooklyn at Portland Root+

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: SMU at Tulane ESPN

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Tennessee at Green Bay Prime

Golf, men’s

11 p.m.: DP World: Tour Championship Golf

9 a.m.: PGA: RSM Classic Golf

Golf, women’s

Noon: LPGA: CME Group Tour Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Seattle Root

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

6:45 p.m.: Sul Ross State at Whitworth 1230-AM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Green Bay 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: Cougar Coach’s Show 920-AM / 100.7-FM

All events subject to change

