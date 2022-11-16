On the Air
Nov. 16, 2022 Updated Wed., Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:58 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
8:30 a.m.: Furman vs. Penn State ESPNU
10:30 a.m.: Colorado vs. UMass ESPNU
11 a.m.: Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech ESPN2
1 p.m.: Murray State vs. Texas A&M ESPN2
2 p.m.: Colorado State vs. South Carolina ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: Nebraska vs. St. John’s FS1
4 p.m.: Boise State vs. Charlotte ESPNEWS
4 p.m.: Davidson vs. Charleston ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: UC Riverside at Creighton FS1
6 p.m.: Utah Tech at Arizona Pac-12
6:30 p.m.: Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa ESPNU
8 p.m.: California Baptist at Washington Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
7 p.m.: Brooklyn at Portland Root+
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: SMU at Tulane ESPN
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Tennessee at Green Bay Prime
Golf, men’s
11 p.m.: DP World: Tour Championship Golf
9 a.m.: PGA: RSM Classic Golf
Golf, women’s
Noon: LPGA: CME Group Tour Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Seattle Root
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
6:45 p.m.: Sul Ross State at Whitworth 1230-AM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Green Bay 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: Cougar Coach’s Show 920-AM / 100.7-FM
All events subject to change
