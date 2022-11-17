History for Chron

The crew of the British tanker Amco Templar, carrying a flammable load helped of petrochemicals, helped rescue the crew of a South Korean fishing vessel some 300 miles off the Oregon coast during hurricane-velocity winds.

The saga began when the U.S. Coast Guard radioed the Templar to help with the South Korean boat, which had experienced an explosion and was 28 miles away.

“The crew was still on the deck when we approached,” Templar captain Keith Richmond said.

Smoke was pouring from the South Korean ship’s engine compartment.

Because of the flammable load, the Templar stayed 400 yards away and fired rocket lines to the waiting South Koreans.

Two South Koreans died from the initial blast that caused the fire and two critically injured crew members were flown to Seattle for treatment.

The Templar took the rest of the rescued crew to Seattle.