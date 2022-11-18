History for Chron
Nov. 18, 2022 Updated Fri., Nov. 18, 2022 at 4 p.m.
An airliner carrying mostly U.S. Army servicemen headed home for Thanksgiving crashed shortly after takeoff from Boeing Field, killing at least 27 of those on board.
Some 47, including the three-man pilot crew, survived. One of the missing persons was reserve pilot, 29-year-old Edward McGrath.
McGrath’s wife and three children were on board the crash but escaped with only minor injuries.
Witnesses said the chartered plane, which was bound for Chicago, had at least one engine sputtering before the plane plowed into a hillside in a residential area.
The airplane broke apart and exploded. A large chunk of the plane hit a home where a mother and her five children were sleeping. They escaped unharmed.
Eugene Casey, 19, of Chicago, said he was unsure how he escaped. “I walked right through the fire. I didn’t think I would make it.”
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.