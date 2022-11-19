On the Air
Nov. 19, 2022 Updated Sat., Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:48 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5 a.m.: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ESPN2
Basketball, college men’s
2 p.m.: Delaware State vs. Connecticut FS1
6:30 p.m.: Houston at Oregon ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Kentucky vs. Gonzaga ESPN
Basketball, college women’s
Noon: South Carolina at Stanford ABC
5 p.m.: Idaho State at Washington Pac-12
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Indianapolis CBS
10 a.m.: Detroit at N.Y. Giants Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Dallas at Minnesota CBS
5:20 p.m.: Kansas City at L.A. Chargers NBC
Golf, men’s
10 a.m.: PGA: RSM Classic Golf
Golf, women’s
10 a.m.: LPGA: CME Group Tour Championship NBC
Soccer, men’s World Cup
8 a.m.: Ecuador vs. Qatar FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
4:30 p.m.: Kentucky vs. Gonzaga at the Arena 1510-AM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Kansas City at L.A. Chargers 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
All events subject to change
