The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 21° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Nov. 19, 2022 Updated Sat., Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:48 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5 a.m.: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ESPN2

Basketball, college men’s

2 p.m.: Delaware State vs. Connecticut FS1

6:30 p.m.: Houston at Oregon ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Kentucky vs. Gonzaga ESPN

Basketball, college women’s

Noon: South Carolina at Stanford ABC

5 p.m.: Idaho State at Washington Pac-12

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Indianapolis CBS

10 a.m.: Detroit at N.Y. Giants Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Dallas at Minnesota CBS

5:20 p.m.: Kansas City at L.A. Chargers NBC

Golf, men’s

10 a.m.: PGA: RSM Classic Golf

Golf, women’s

10 a.m.: LPGA: CME Group Tour Championship NBC

Soccer, men’s World Cup

8 a.m.: Ecuador vs. Qatar FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

4:30 p.m.: Kentucky vs. Gonzaga at the Arena 1510-AM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Kansas City at L.A. Chargers 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.