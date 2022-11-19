Prep roundup:
Nov. 19, 2022 Updated Sat., Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:48 p.m.
Third-seeded Burlington Edison swept No. 9 seed Pullman 27-25, 25-13, 25-9 in the match for third and fourth place at the State 2A volleyball tournament in Yakima on Saturday.
Fourth-seeded Ridgefield defeated Pullman 25-16, 25-13, 25-16 earlier Saturday.
Girls soccer State 2B/1B
Okanogan 2, St. George’s 0: St. George’s was held scoreless in the championship game in Renton, Washington.
Boys soccer State 2B/1B
St. George’s 3, Mount Vernon Christian 2 (SO): St. George’s collected a third-place trophy with the shootout win in Renton.
Football State 1A
Freeman 23, Eatonville 17: The Scotties advanced to the state semifinals with the victory over fEatonville in Spanaway, Washington.
Freeman will play No. 1 seed Royal on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
State 2B
Napavine 55, Liberty 7: The top-seeded Tigers ousted the eighth-seeded Lancers in Tumwater, Washington, and advanced to play Chewelah in the semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Chewelah 36, Toledo 0: The fourth-seeded Cougars advanced with the quarterfinal win in Moses Lake.
State 1B
Odessa 76, Naselle 74: The top-seeded Tigers outlasted the Comets in a quarterfinal in Moses Lake and will meet Liberty Bell in the semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m., also in Moses Lake.
Neah Bay 66, Wellpinit 14: Neah Bay rolled past Wellpinit in a quarterfinal in Forks, Washington. Neah Bay will play Liberty Christian in the semis in Tacoma.
