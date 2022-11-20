The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington
Nov. 20, 2022 Updated Sun., Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:45 p.m.

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

9:30 a.m.: Northern Iowa vs. San Francisco CBSSN

11:30 a.m.: Texas Tech vs. Creighton ESPN2

Noon: Wichita State vs. Grand Canyon CBSSN

2 p.m.: Louisville vs. Arkansas ESPN2

3 p.m.: UAB vs. South Florida CBSSN

3 p.m.: Georgia Tech vs. Utah FS1

4 p.m.: Syracuse vs. Richmond ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Mississippi State vs. Marquette FS1

5:30 p.m.: Georgia vs. Saint Joseph’s CBSSN

6 p.m.: Ohio State vs. San Diego State ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: St. John’s vs. Temple ESPNU

7 p.m.: Texas State at California Pac-12

7:30 p.m.: California Baptist vs. Minnesota CBSSN

8:30 p.m.: Cincinnati vs. Arizona ESPN2

10 p.m.: Southern Illinois vs. UNLV CBSSN

Basketball, college women’s

11:30 a.m.: Gonzaga vs. Tennessee ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Portland at Milwaukee Root / Root+

5 p.m.: Golden State at New Orleans NBATV

7:30 p.m.: Utah at L.A. Clippers NBATV

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: San Francisco vs. Arizona in Mexico City ESPN

Soccer, men’s World Cup

5 a.m.: Iran vs. England FS1

8 a.m.: Netherlands vs. Senegal Fox 28

11 a.m.: Wales vs. United States Fox 28

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

5:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington vs. Washington State at the Arena 700-AM / 920-AM / 105.3-FM / 100.7-FM

Basketball, college women’s

11:30 a.m.: Gonzaga vs. Tennessee 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: San Francisco vs. Arizona in Mexico City 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

4:30 p.m.: EWU Football Coaches Show 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

