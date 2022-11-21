History for Chron

A man walked into the Old National Bank on First Avenue and handed the teller three paper bags and a note indicating that he was robbing the place and that he had a gun pointed at her heart.

The teller filled the bags with bills that totaled $1,315. The man walked out, but a witness who raced after him saw no pedestrians or cars leaving the scene.

Teller Sharon Angelo described the man as a slim, short, light-haired young man. She followed his note as directed.

“I was scared to death,” Angelo said.

Spokane Police were searching for someone matching the man’s description. They were being aided by investigators with the FBI.

A former Spokane resident and U.S. Air Force pilot, who previously had been station at Larson Air Force Base in Moses Lake, was listed as missing after a C-124 Globemaster II crashed in Iwo Jima.

Capt. George K. Giakovmis may have been piloting the transport plane when it crashed just after takeoff. The crash killed 10 of 11 crew members, but officials had not listed the names of those who died.

A graduate of North Central High School, Giakovmis had served with the Air Force for 16 years.