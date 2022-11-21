On the air
Mon., Nov. 21, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, College Men
8:30 a.m.: HoF Classic: Northern Iowa vs. Grand Canyon CBS Sports
11 a.m.: HoF Classic: San Francisco vs. Wichita State CBS Sports
11:30 a.m.: Maui Invitational: Texas Tech vs. Louisville ESPN2
2 p.m.: Maui Invitational: Ohio State vs. TBD ESPN2
3 p.m.: Cancun Challenge: Auburn vs. Bradley CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Empire Classic: Syracuse vs. St. John’s ESPN2
5 p.m.: Maui Invitational: Creighton vs. Arkansas ESPN
5:30 p.m.: Cancun Challenge: Liberty vs. Northwestern CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Grambling State at Arizona State Pac-12
6:30 p.m.: Empire Classic: Richmond vs. Temple ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Maui Invitational: San Diego State vs. TBD ESPN
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Philadelphia TNT
7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix TNT
Football, College
4 p.m.: Bowling Green at Ohio ESPNU
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Buffalo at Montreal NHL
Soccer, World Cup
5 a.m.: Group D: Tunisia vs. Denmark FS1
8 a.m.: Group C: Poland vs. Mexico FOX
11 a.m.: Group D: Australia vs. France FOX
2 a.m. (Wednesday): Group F: Croatia vs. Morocco FS1
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, College Men
6:45 p.m.: Cal Lutheran at Whitworth 1230-AM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
7 p.m.: Jason Eck Show 92.5-FM
All events subject to change
