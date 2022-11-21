The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, College Men

8:30 a.m.: HoF Classic: Northern Iowa vs. Grand Canyon CBS Sports

11 a.m.: HoF Classic: San Francisco vs. Wichita State CBS Sports

11:30 a.m.: Maui Invitational: Texas Tech vs. Louisville ESPN2

2 p.m.: Maui Invitational: Ohio State vs. TBD ESPN2

3 p.m.: Cancun Challenge: Auburn vs. Bradley CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Empire Classic: Syracuse vs. St. John’s ESPN2

5 p.m.: Maui Invitational: Creighton vs. Arkansas ESPN

5:30 p.m.: Cancun Challenge: Liberty vs. Northwestern CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Grambling State at Arizona State Pac-12

6:30 p.m.: Empire Classic: Richmond vs. Temple ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Maui Invitational: San Diego State vs. TBD ESPN

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Philadelphia TNT

7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix TNT

Football, College

4 p.m.: Bowling Green at Ohio ESPNU

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Buffalo at Montreal NHL

Soccer, World Cup

5 a.m.: Group D: Tunisia vs. Denmark FS1

8 a.m.: Group C: Poland vs. Mexico FOX

11 a.m.: Group D: Australia vs. France FOX

2 a.m. (Wednesday): Group F: Croatia vs. Morocco FS1

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, College Men

6:45 p.m.: Cal Lutheran at Whitworth 1230-AM

Sports Talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

7 p.m.: Jason Eck Show 92.5-FM

All events subject to change

