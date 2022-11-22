Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Spokane Jewelers Guild – Guild members work in sterling silver, titanium, copper and mixed metals, as well as vitreous glass enamel, polymer clay, fibers, found objects, crystal, and precious and semi precious gemstones. Techniques include silversmithing, beadwork, weaving (wire, fibers, beads), designs strung with gemstone beads, fusing, riveting and more. Through Nov. 30. Liberty Building, 203 N. Washington St. Free. (509) 385-2369.

Festival of Fair Trade – 38th year of the Festival of Fair Trade. Hosted by Ganesh Himal Trading and Kizuri, shoppers can support local importers who pay artisans fair wages and have the chance to purchase gifts. A unique assortment of handmade jewelry, clothing, handbags, carpets, scarves, knitwear and gifts will be for sale. Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m. 35 W. Main St. Free. (509) 464-7677.

Holiday Artists’ Shop – Regional artists baskets, digital printed dragons, hand turned wood bowls, fiber arts, Kimekomi, journals, copper wire items, visual arts, pottery, books, fabric items, hand made cards, bags, art and fused glass and more. Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Newport UCC Women’s Fellowship Annual Christmas Gift and Bake Sale – Christmas gifts, home decor, gently used treasures, stocking stuffers, hand crafted items, baked goods, cookie trays, breads, stained glass ornaments and more. Amazing Gift Baskets, $1 donation; lunch served 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday only, $5 donation; snacks and coffee, $2.50 donation. Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 430 W. Third St., Newport. (509) 447-4121.

2022 Millwood Tree Lighting and WinterFest Christmas Market – Annual WinterFest, Christmas Market and Tree Lighting. Market features crafts, music and food. Live, local Christmas trees from Hutton Settlement, wreaths and gifts from Millwood Farmers Market vendors and artisans. Free craft provided by Friends of the Argonne Library for kids. Friday, 4-7 p.m. 3301 N. Argonne Road. Free. (509) 939-1083.

Christmas Craft Fair – Bring the family for a day of shopping and a lunch provided by Chef Paula. $20. Saturday, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. (509) 327-1584.

Classes/Workshops

Fiber Arts Studio – Bring a spinning wheel, knitting needles and/or crochet hooks and yarn and create with other fiber artists. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $3 donation. (509) 447-9277.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 447-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday, 3-4:30 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Adult Painting with Adam Roth Fall Three – Students will be shown materials and basic steps of the painting process in order to complete a painting that is uniquely their own. Along the way they they will be introduced to fundamental concepts of this enriching medium. All supplies required for this course will be provided. For more information, email programming@emergecda.com. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m. For ages 16 and older. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $155. (208) 930-1876.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Holiday Ornaments – Create your own festive ornament to celebrate the holidays. Supplies will be provided, kids eight and younger must bring an adult. Friday, 4-6:30 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280; Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. Fairfield Library, 305 E. Main St., Fairfield. Free. (509) 893-8320; Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Airway Heights Library, 1213 S. Lundstrom St., Airway Heights. Free. (509) 893-8250; Saturday, 3-4 p.m. Deer Park Library, 208 S. Forest Ave., Deer Park. Free. (509) 893-8300.

Illuminated Christmas Tree with Collista Krebs – Students will hand build an illuminated tree using the coil and pinch method to make an pottery Christmas decoration. For 12 years old students and up. Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $50. (509) 325-1500.

Piñata Decorating Party – Learn about the origins of the piñata and work together with your family to decorate a piñata for your upcoming gatherings. We will serve traditional punch and other holiday treats. Program will be entirely in Spanish. Saturday, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Green Screen Video Magic – Get hands on experience with video recording and video editing using a green screen and keyframing to incorporate special effects into your videos. Participants are encouraged to bring their own digital images and/or video to use during editing. For ages 12 and up. Register at scld.org/events. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Home/Garden

Caring For Holiday Flowers – Master Gardener Steve Nokes shows us how to care for holiday flowers such as amaryllis, poinsettias and holiday cactus. Adults. Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.