Literary Calendar

Around the World in 80 Books Reading Challenge – For this online reading challenge, include three reviews, adding something you learned about another county. All ages are welcome to join the challenge by downloading the Beanstack Reading Tracker App or visiting whitcolib.org/beanstack. See a list of suggestions for library books set all around the world by visiting bit.ly/3hLrH1a. For questions, please contact us at Whitman County Library at (509) 397-4366 or info@whitcolib.org. Virtual. Free.

Historical Novels Book Signing – Set in the First Century A.D. in the wilds of ancient Britannia and the mean streets of Imperial Rome, see the British king, Caratacus, defending his lands against the invasion and onslaught of the Roman army (The Wolf of Britannia Part I & II); his daughter, Macha, in a race to save her Roman husband, Titus, from being executed for treason (The Sign of the Eagle); and Marcellus, a Spanish centurion in the Roman army fighting an impossible struggle against Roman injustice. Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Barnes & Noble – Spokane Valley, 15310 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 922-4104.

Scribbler’s Society Writing Club – Join fellow writers for brainstorming, critiquing and inspiration. In-person every second and fourth Monday of the month, 2-3 p.m. in the Gozzer Room. All ages welcome. Email lmoore@cdalibrary.org if you have questions. Monday, 2 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Visiting Writers Series – Writer and poet Shann Ray will read from and discuss two of his most recent titles “The Souls of Others” and “Atomic Theory 7.” Copies of his work will be available at the event. Monday, 2:30 p.m. North Idaho College, 1000 W. Garden Ave., Coeur d’Alene.

Scribbler’s Society Virtual Writing Club – Writers of all ages meet via Zoom to write, edit drafts and take part in critique sessions. Email Lindsay Moore at lmoore@cdalibrary.org to register. Monday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Get Lit! Book Club with Tricia – The discussion for these meetings is focused on craft elements: use of language, how form works within the genre, what readers found compelling, what challenged them while reading, etc. Monday, 6 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend some focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Virtual Spanish Book Club – Discussion of Sandra Cisneros’ book, “The House on Mango Street” in Spanish and online over Zoom. This novel shares the story of a Latina girl growing up in a Chicago neighborhood. Register at bit.ly/3tTbYji. Thursday, 7-8 p.m. Online. Free.

Edward Humes in Conversation With Eli Saslow – Northwest Passages presents an author discussion with Edward Humes and Eli Saslow, on Humes’ new book, “The Forever Witness.” Purchase tickets at bit.ly/3DswBHm. Thursday, 7-9 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $7/general admission; $45/VIP. (509) 227-7638.

KYRS Community Radio: Page Turner Show – The Page Turner Show will be in discussion with Shawn Vestal, Spokesman Review opinion columnist and author. Listen on KYRS Community Radio 88.1 and 93.2 or streamed at kyrs.org. Friday, 1 p.m.

Three Minute Mic Night – Participants will have three minutes to share original work. All are welcome to read or listen. Friday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.

Book Signing: “The Great Tree” by Able Barrett – Meet author Able Barrett and pick up a signed copy of his book “The Great Tree.” Dec. 4, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.