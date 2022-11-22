On the Air
Nov. 22, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:29 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: N.C. State vs. Kansas ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Butler vs. Tennessee ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Pepperdine at UCLA Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Portland at Cleveland Root+
4:30 p.m.: Dallas at Boston ESPN
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Golden State ESPN
Golf, men’s
6:30 p.m.: DP World: Fortinet Australian PGA Championship Golf
Hockey, college men’s
2 p.m.: Notre Dame at Boston University ESPNU
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington TNT
7 p.m.: Ottawa at Las Vegas TNT
7 p.m.: San Jose at Seattle Root
Soccer, men’s World Cup
2 a.m.: Morocco vs. Croatia FS1
5 a.m.: Germany vs. Japan FS1
8 a.m.: Spain vs. Costa Rica Fox 28
11 a.m.: Belgium vs. Canada Fox 28
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
3:30 p.m.: Idaho at Cal Poly 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
