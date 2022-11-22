The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Nov. 22, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:29 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: N.C. State vs. Kansas ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Butler vs. Tennessee ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Pepperdine at UCLA Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Portland at Cleveland Root+

4:30 p.m.: Dallas at Boston ESPN

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Golden State ESPN

Golf, men’s

6:30 p.m.: DP World: Fortinet Australian PGA Championship Golf

Hockey, college men’s

2 p.m.: Notre Dame at Boston University ESPNU

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington TNT

7 p.m.: Ottawa at Las Vegas TNT

7 p.m.: San Jose at Seattle Root

Soccer, men’s World Cup

2 a.m.: Morocco vs. Croatia FS1

5 a.m.: Germany vs. Japan FS1

8 a.m.: Spain vs. Costa Rica Fox 28

11 a.m.: Belgium vs. Canada Fox 28

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

3:30 p.m.: Idaho at Cal Poly 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

