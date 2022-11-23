The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Nov. 23, 2022 Updated Wed., Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:55 a.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

8 a.m.: Florida State vs. Siena ESPN2

10 a.m.: North Carolina vs. Portland ESPN

10:30 a.m.: Ole Miss vs. Stanford ESPNU

Noon: Duke vs. Oregon State ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Iowa State vs. Villanova ESPN2

2 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Nebraska ESPN

2:30 p.m.: Florida vs. Xavier ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Memphis vs. Seton Hall ESPNEWS

5 p.m.: UConn vs. Oregon ESPN2

7 p.m.: Purdue vs. West Virginia ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Alabama vs. Michigan State ESPN

9:30 p.m.: Portland State vs. Gonzaga ESPN

Basketball, college women’s

2 p.m.: North Carolina vs. Oregon ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Iowa State vs. Michigan State ESPNU

Football, college

4 p.m.: Mississippi State at Ole Miss ESPN

Football, NFL

9:30 a.m.: Buffalo at Detroit CBS

1:30 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Dallas Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: New England at Minnesota NBC

Golf, men’s

2 a.m.: DP World: Joburg Open Golf

6:30 p.m.: DP World: Fortinet Australian PGA Championship Golf

Golf, women’s

7 a.m.: Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana Golf

Soccer, men’s World Cup

2 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Cameroon FS1

5 a.m.: Uruguay vs. South Korea FS1

8 a.m.: Portugal vs. Ghana Fox 28

11 a.m.: Brazil vs. Serbia Fox 28

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

9:30 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Portland State 1510-AM

Football, NFL

9 a.m.: Buffalo at Detroit 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

1:15 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Dallas 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

5 p.m.: New England at Minnesota 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

All events subject to change

