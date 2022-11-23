On the Air
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
8 a.m.: Florida State vs. Siena ESPN2
10 a.m.: North Carolina vs. Portland ESPN
10:30 a.m.: Ole Miss vs. Stanford ESPNU
Noon: Duke vs. Oregon State ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Iowa State vs. Villanova ESPN2
2 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Nebraska ESPN
2:30 p.m.: Florida vs. Xavier ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Memphis vs. Seton Hall ESPNEWS
5 p.m.: UConn vs. Oregon ESPN2
7 p.m.: Purdue vs. West Virginia ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Alabama vs. Michigan State ESPN
9:30 p.m.: Portland State vs. Gonzaga ESPN
Basketball, college women’s
2 p.m.: North Carolina vs. Oregon ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Iowa State vs. Michigan State ESPNU
Football, college
4 p.m.: Mississippi State at Ole Miss ESPN
Football, NFL
9:30 a.m.: Buffalo at Detroit CBS
1:30 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Dallas Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: New England at Minnesota NBC
Golf, men’s
2 a.m.: DP World: Joburg Open Golf
6:30 p.m.: DP World: Fortinet Australian PGA Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
7 a.m.: Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana Golf
Soccer, men’s World Cup
2 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Cameroon FS1
5 a.m.: Uruguay vs. South Korea FS1
8 a.m.: Portugal vs. Ghana Fox 28
11 a.m.: Brazil vs. Serbia Fox 28
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
9:30 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Portland State 1510-AM
Football, NFL
9 a.m.: Buffalo at Detroit 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
1:15 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Dallas 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
5 p.m.: New England at Minnesota 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
All events subject to change
