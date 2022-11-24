On the Air
Nov. 24, 2022 Updated Thu., Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:49 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
10 a.m.: Texas A&M at DePaul FS1
1 p.m.: Detroit Mercy at Washington State Pac-12
4 p.m.: Iowa vs. Clemson CBSSN
6:30 p.m.: California vs. TCU CBSSN
Possible Gonzaga matchups:
3 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Purdue / West Virginia in Portland ESPNEWS
8:30 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Purdue / West Virginia in Portland ESPN
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Portland at New York Root+
5 p.m.: New Orleans at Memphis NBATV
7:30 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Clippers NBATV
Football, college
9 a.m.: Tulane at Cincinnati ABC
9 a.m.: Baylor at Texas ESPN
9 a.m.: Utah State at Boise State CBS
9 a.m.: Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan CBSSN
9 a.m.: Toledo at Western Michigan ESPNU
Noon: Arizona State at Arizona FS1
12:30 p.m.: Arkansas at Missouri CBS
12:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Colorado State CBSSN
12:30 p.m.: North Carolina State at North Carolina ABC
1:30 p.m.: UCLA at California Fox 28
4:30 p.m.: Florida at Florida State ABC
7 p.m.: Wyoming at Fresno State FS1
Golf, men’s
2 a.m.: DP World: Joburg Open Golf
6:30 p.m.: DP World: Fortinet Australian PGA Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
7 a.m.: Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana Golf
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Carolina at Boston NHL5 p.m.: Seattle at Vegas Root
Soccer, men’s World Cup
2 a.m.: Iran vs. Wales FS1
5 a.m.: Senegal vs. Qatar FS1
8 a.m.: Ecuador vs. Netherlands Fox 28
11 a.m.: United States vs. England Fox 28
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
Possible Gonzaga matchups:
3 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Purdue / West Virginia 1510-AM
8:30 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Purdue / West Virginia 1510-AM
12:30 p.m.: Detroit Mercy at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
2 p.m.: Eastern Washington vs. Stony Brook in Florida 700-AM / 105.3-FM
5:30 p.m.: Idaho at Pacific 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
6:15 p.m.: Whitworth vs. Carleton in Colorado Springs 1230-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
5 p.m.: St. Thomas-Minnesota at Utah Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Houston NBATV
Football, college
9 a.m.: Georgia Tech at Georgia ESPN
9 a.m.: Michigan at Ohio State Fox 28
9 a.m.: South Carolina at Clemson ABC
9 a.m.: West Virginia at Oklahoma State ESPN2
9 a.m.: Coastal Carolina at James Madison ESPNU
9 a.m.: Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic CBSSN
12:30 p.m.: Auburn at Alabama CBS
12:30 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon State ABC
12:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Wisconsin ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Memphis at SMU ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Troy at Arkansas State ESPNU
12:30 p.m.: UAB at Louisiana Tech CBSSN
1 p.m.: Iowa State at TCU Fox 28
1 p.m.: Michigan State at Penn State FS1
1 p.m.: Utah at Colorado Pac-12
4 p.m.: LSU at Texas A&M ESPN
4 p.m.: UCF at South Florida ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at USC ABC
4:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Texas Tech FS1
4:30 p.m.: Tulsa at Houston ESPNU
5 p.m.: Kansas at Kansas State Fox 28
6 p.m.: Air Force at San Diego State CBSSN
7:30 p.m.: Washington at Washington State ESPN
8 p.m.: BYU at Stanford FS1
Golf, men’s
2 a.m.: DP World: Joburg Open Golf
6:30 p.m.: DP World: Fortinet Australian PGA Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
6:30 a.m.: Analucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana Golf
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers NHL
Soccer, men’s World Cup
2 a.m.: Australia vs. Tunisia FS1
5 a.m.: Saudi Arabia vs. Poland FS1
8 a.m.: Denmark vs. France FS1
11 a.m.: Mexico vs. Argentina FS1
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
4:15 p.m.: Whitworth vs. Colorado College / Carroll (Wisconsin) 1230-AM
Basketball, college women’s
2 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Football, college
8:30 a.m.: Michigan at Ohio State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Idaho at Southeastern Louisiana 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
5:30 p.m.: Washington at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Hockey, WHL
6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
TBD: Gonzaga vs. TBD TBD
Noon: Yale at Colorado Pac-12
2 p.m.: Alcorn State at Arizona State Pac-12
2 p.m.: Miami at UCF ESPNU
4 p.m.: Bellarmine at UCLA Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
Noon: Portland at Brooklyn Root / Root+
5 p.m.: Dallas at Milwaukee NBATV
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Cleveland Fox 28
1:05 p.m.: Las Vegas at Seattle CBS
1:25 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Kansas City Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Philadelphia NBC
Golf, men’s
2 a.m.: DP World: Joburg Open Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Winnipeg at Chicago NHL
5 p.m.: Seattle at Anaheim Root
Soccer, men’s World Cup
2 a.m.: Costa Rica vs. Japan FS1
5 a.m.: Morocco vs. Belgium FS1
8 a.m.: Canada vs. Croatia FS1
11 a.m.: Germany vs. Spain FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
TBD: Gonzaga vs. TBD 1510-AM
2:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington vs. Stony Brook in Florida 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Las Vegas at Seattle 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Green Bay at Philadelphia 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Hockey, WHL
5:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
