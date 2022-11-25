Avian flu outbreak worst on record
Nov. 25, 2022 Updated Fri., Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:04 p.m.
The American outbreak of avian influenza is officially the worst on record with 50.54 million dead birds, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The highly pathogenic virus was found at a commercial turkey farm in South Dakota this week, resulting in tens of thousands of birds being killed to avoid further spread.
That pushed the 2022 total depopulation figures above 2015 when 50.5 million birds were killed, USDA data shows.
The virus has mostly impacted turkey and egg operations, sending prices to all-time highs and contributing to soaring food inflation.
Amazon to settle antitrust probe
Amazon is poised to settle European antitrust probes over how the U.S. e-commerce giant uses rivals’ sales data and whether it unfairly favors its own products.
The European Commission is likely to accept Amazon’s binding proposals by the end of the year – that includes a commitment to stop using data on independent sellers on its marketplace for its competing retail business – according to people familiar with the matter.
A deal would relieve some of the regulatory pressure Amazon has faced over accusations it has become too dominant a force in European e-commerce.
It’s still subject to scrutiny from Germany’s Federal Cartel Office and the U.K.’s competition watchdogs.
From wire reports
