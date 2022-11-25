The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Nov. 25, 2022 Updated Fri., Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:02 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

5 p.m.: St. Thomas-Minnesota at Utah Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Houston NBATV

Football, college

9 a.m.: Georgia Tech at Georgia ESPN

9 a.m.: Michigan at Ohio State Fox 28

9 a.m.: South Carolina at Clemson ABC

9 a.m.: West Virginia at Oklahoma State ESPN2

9 a.m.: Coastal Carolina at James Madison ESPNU

9 a.m.: Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic CBSSN

12:30 p.m.: Auburn at Alabama CBS

12:30 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon State ABC

12:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Wisconsin ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Memphis at SMU ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Troy at Arkansas State ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: UAB at Louisiana Tech CBSSN

1 p.m.: Iowa State at TCU Fox 28

1 p.m.: Michigan State at Penn State FS1

1 p.m.: Utah at Colorado Pac-12

4 p.m.: LSU at Texas A&M ESPN

4 p.m.: UCF at South Florida ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at USC ABC

4:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Texas Tech FS1

4:30 p.m.: Tulsa at Houston ESPNU

5 p.m.: Kansas at Kansas State Fox 28

6 p.m.: Air Force at San Diego State CBSSN

7:30 p.m.: Washington at Washington State ESPN

8 p.m.: BYU at Stanford FS1

Golf, men’s

2 a.m.: DP World: Joburg Open Golf

6:30 p.m.: DP World: Fortinet Australian PGA Championship Golf

Golf, women’s

6:30 a.m.: Analucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana Golf

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers NHL

Soccer, men’s World Cup

2 a.m.: Australia vs. Tunisia FS1

5 a.m.: Saudi Arabia vs. Poland FS1

8 a.m.: Denmark vs. France FS1

11 a.m.: Mexico vs. Argentina FS1

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

4:15 p.m.: Whitworth vs. Colorado College / Carroll (Wisconsin) 1230-AM

Football, college

8:30 a.m.: Michigan at Ohio State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Idaho at Southeastern Louisiana 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

5:30 p.m.: Washington at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Hockey, WHL

6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

