On the Air
Nov. 25, 2022 Updated Fri., Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:02 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
5 p.m.: St. Thomas-Minnesota at Utah Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Houston NBATV
Football, college
9 a.m.: Georgia Tech at Georgia ESPN
9 a.m.: Michigan at Ohio State Fox 28
9 a.m.: South Carolina at Clemson ABC
9 a.m.: West Virginia at Oklahoma State ESPN2
9 a.m.: Coastal Carolina at James Madison ESPNU
9 a.m.: Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic CBSSN
12:30 p.m.: Auburn at Alabama CBS
12:30 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon State ABC
12:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Wisconsin ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Memphis at SMU ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Troy at Arkansas State ESPNU
12:30 p.m.: UAB at Louisiana Tech CBSSN
1 p.m.: Iowa State at TCU Fox 28
1 p.m.: Michigan State at Penn State FS1
1 p.m.: Utah at Colorado Pac-12
4 p.m.: LSU at Texas A&M ESPN
4 p.m.: UCF at South Florida ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at USC ABC
4:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Texas Tech FS1
4:30 p.m.: Tulsa at Houston ESPNU
5 p.m.: Kansas at Kansas State Fox 28
6 p.m.: Air Force at San Diego State CBSSN
7:30 p.m.: Washington at Washington State ESPN
8 p.m.: BYU at Stanford FS1
Golf, men’s
2 a.m.: DP World: Joburg Open Golf
6:30 p.m.: DP World: Fortinet Australian PGA Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
6:30 a.m.: Analucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana Golf
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers NHL
Soccer, men’s World Cup
2 a.m.: Australia vs. Tunisia FS1
5 a.m.: Saudi Arabia vs. Poland FS1
8 a.m.: Denmark vs. France FS1
11 a.m.: Mexico vs. Argentina FS1
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
4:15 p.m.: Whitworth vs. Colorado College / Carroll (Wisconsin) 1230-AM
Football, college
8:30 a.m.: Michigan at Ohio State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Idaho at Southeastern Louisiana 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
5:30 p.m.: Washington at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Hockey, WHL
6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
