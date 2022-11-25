Speeding car splits in half when it crashes into sign on 29th Avenue

A driver of this vehicle lost control as he was heading east on 29th Avenue and struck the Bank of America sign on 2504 E. 29th Ave. on Friday morning. The driver was ejected as the car split in two from the impact with the sign post. He was transported to the hospital. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

A speeding car was ripped apart and the driver injured when it crashed into a sign in southeastern Spokane Friday morning.

The driver of a Honda Civic was eastbound on 29th Avenue about 10 a.m. when a police officer near 29th and Pittsburg Street saw the car speeding at 67 mph, said Spokane Police Sgt. Zac Storment. The speed limit there is 30 mph.

The officer attempted to pull over the driver, but the Civic continued speeding on 29th, Storment said.

Storment said the driver had a green light when he continued on 29th through Southeast Boulevard, but soon lost control and crashed into a shopping center sign for Dollar Tree, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Bank of America.

On impact, the front part of the car, including the steering wheel, ripped apart from the rest of the car, coming to rest near the sign. The back of the Honda, including all the seats, continued into the Rosauers parking lot next door.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car, landing in the parking lot, Storment said.

Storment said the driver was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. He will face charges for eluding police and reckless driving. Police are investigating if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Police closed 29th east of Southeast Boulevard in the aftermath of the crash. Officers also closed two rows of parking in the Rosauers lot as they investigated. The road and parking lot were fully reopened around noon.