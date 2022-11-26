The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Nov. 26, 2022 Updated Sat., Nov. 26, 2022 at 4:58 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

8 a.m.: Stanford vs. Memphis ESPNU

10:30 a.m.: Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma ESPN

Noon: Yale at Colorado Pac-12

Noon: Villanova vs. Oregon ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: North Carolina vs. Alabama ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Duke vs. Purdue ABC

2 p.m.: Siena vs. Seton Hall ESPN2

2 p.m.: Alcorn State at Arizona State Pac-12

2 p.m.: Miami at UCF ESPNU

2:30 p.m.: Portland vs. Michigan State ESPN

4 p.m.: Bellarmine at UCLA Pac-12

4:30 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Xavier in Portland ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Florida State vs. Nebraska ESPNEWS

5:30 p.m.: Florida vs. West Virginia ESPNU

7 p.m.: Iowa State vs. UConn ESPN

8 p.m.: Oregon State vs. Portland State ESPNU

Basketball, college women’s

10 a.m.: UConn vs. Iowa ABC

10 a.m.: Oregon vs. Michigan State ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: North Carolina vs. Iowa State ESPN2

7 p.m.: Duke vs. Oregon State ABC

Basketball, NBA

Noon: Portland at Brooklyn Root / Root+

5 p.m.: Dallas at Milwaukee NBATV

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Cleveland Fox 28

1:05 p.m.: Las Vegas at Seattle CBS

1:25 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Kansas City Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Philadelphia NBC

Golf, men’s

2 a.m.: DP World: Joburg Open Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Winnipeg at Chicago NHL

5 p.m.: Seattle at Anaheim Root

Soccer, men’s World Cup

2 a.m.: Costa Rica vs. Japan FS1

5 a.m.: Morocco vs. Belgium FS1

8 a.m.: Canada vs. Croatia FS1

11 a.m.: Germany vs. Spain FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

2:30 p.m.: Eastern Wash. at Fla. International 700-AM / 105.3-FM

4:30 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Xavier 1510-AM

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Las Vegas at Seattle 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Green Bay at Philadelphia 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Hockey, WHL

5:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

