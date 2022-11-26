On the Air
Nov. 26, 2022 Updated Sat., Nov. 26, 2022 at 4:58 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
8 a.m.: Stanford vs. Memphis ESPNU
10:30 a.m.: Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma ESPN
Noon: Yale at Colorado Pac-12
Noon: Villanova vs. Oregon ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: North Carolina vs. Alabama ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Duke vs. Purdue ABC
2 p.m.: Siena vs. Seton Hall ESPN2
2 p.m.: Alcorn State at Arizona State Pac-12
2 p.m.: Miami at UCF ESPNU
2:30 p.m.: Portland vs. Michigan State ESPN
4 p.m.: Bellarmine at UCLA Pac-12
4:30 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Xavier in Portland ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Florida State vs. Nebraska ESPNEWS
5:30 p.m.: Florida vs. West Virginia ESPNU
7 p.m.: Iowa State vs. UConn ESPN
8 p.m.: Oregon State vs. Portland State ESPNU
Basketball, college women’s
10 a.m.: UConn vs. Iowa ABC
10 a.m.: Oregon vs. Michigan State ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: North Carolina vs. Iowa State ESPN2
7 p.m.: Duke vs. Oregon State ABC
Basketball, NBA
Noon: Portland at Brooklyn Root / Root+
5 p.m.: Dallas at Milwaukee NBATV
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Cleveland Fox 28
1:05 p.m.: Las Vegas at Seattle CBS
1:25 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Kansas City Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Philadelphia NBC
Golf, men’s
2 a.m.: DP World: Joburg Open Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Winnipeg at Chicago NHL
5 p.m.: Seattle at Anaheim Root
Soccer, men’s World Cup
2 a.m.: Costa Rica vs. Japan FS1
5 a.m.: Morocco vs. Belgium FS1
8 a.m.: Canada vs. Croatia FS1
11 a.m.: Germany vs. Spain FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
2:30 p.m.: Eastern Wash. at Fla. International 700-AM / 105.3-FM
4:30 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Xavier 1510-AM
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Las Vegas at Seattle 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Green Bay at Philadelphia 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Hockey, WHL
5:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
