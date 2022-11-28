Gallery Calendar

Avenue West Gallery – Featured artist: Nicholas Sironka and his colorful Maasai batiks art which he uses to relate the Maasai culture. He uses hot wax and cold water dyes on cloth to create his work. Guest artist: Lon Hyatt is an abstract artist who creates using experience, emotion and nature as inspiration. His work has evolved from life experiences and he uses bright and expressive colors. Gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Through Dec. 31. 907 W. Boone Ave., Suite B. (509) 838-4999.

Boswell Corner Gallery – ‘Precious Cargo’ is a collection of recent works by Megan Cherry, featuring painted wood, stone and fiber sculptures. Gallery is open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Through Jan. 27. 1000 W. Garden Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-3300.

Chase Gallery – ‘Molecular Dances, Art Romances’ is an exhibition by the Community School Students in Spokane. Students operated on the premise that engaging with chemistry concepts through poetry and art can foster a deep understanding of the universe around us. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Through Dec. 808 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. (509) 625-6050.

Craftsman Cellars – Original watercolor paintings of the greater Northwest by local artist Gloria Fox. Gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday, 2-7 p.m. Through Dec 31. 1194 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 413-2434.

Eastern Washington University Gallery of Art – ‘Split’ is a solo exhibition featuring sculpture works by Stacy Isenbarger. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Jan. 19. 140 Art Building, Cheney. (509) 359-2494.

Liberty Building – Mary Pat Kanaley works in varied mediums from chalk pastel to acrylics and watercolors, often combining all three together. Gallery hours are Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Through Dec 31. 203 N. Washington St. Free. (509) 385-2369.

Liberty Building – Original impressionistic landscapes by LR Montgomery. Gallery hours are Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Though Dec 31. 203 N. Washington St. Free. (509) 385-2369.

Moscow Contemporary – ‘Unforeseen’ features geometric, abstract paintings across diverse media by artist Pamela Caughey. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 5 p.m. Through Dec. 31. 414 S. Main St., Moscow, Idaho. Free. (208) 301-5092.

New Moon Art Gallery – ‘Intertwined: Threads from Her Hands’ is an interactive fiber arts installation exhibit by featured artist, Diane Rowen Garmire. Gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Through Dec. 30. 1326 E. Sprague Ave., Suite B. (509) 413-9101.

Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture – ‘Dancing with Life: Mexican Masks.’ This exhibit features more than 50 dance masks with roots in the celebration of religious holidays, as well as dance costumes and videos featuring the artists and dancers. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Through April 16. 2316 W. First Ave. $7-$12. (509) 456-3931.

Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture – ‘Gift of a Moment’ is a mini survey exhibition featuring a collection of ethereal and abstract paintings by Lila Shaw Girvin. Blending inner and outer worlds, this exhibition encompasses the stylistic range of Lila’s practice over nearly six decades. Gallery is open to the public Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Through March 12. 2316 W. First Ave. (509) 456-3931.

Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture – Visit six local artists in their studios, see where they work and how they create. Art will be available for sale. Purchase tickets for a tour at northwestmuseum.org. 2316 W. First Ave. $15/tour. (509) 456-3931.

Saranac Art Projects – The annual Small Works Show and Sale featuring affordable and original works of art by Saranac members and invited guests. Gallery hours are Friday and Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Through Dec 31. 25 W. Main Ave. (509) 954-5458.

Spokane Art School – Annual Ornament and Small Work Show featuring a wide variety of participating artists. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 811 W. Garland Ave. (509) 325-1500.

Spokane Art School – Annual Ornament and Small Work Show featuring work by a variety of artists. Gallery is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Through Dec. 23. 811 W. Garland Ave. (509) 325-1500.

Terrain gallery – “Remote” is a collection of works by by Stefani Rossi, Shantell Jackson and Heather Berndt, exploring themes and experiences common to many during COVID lock downs. Gallery hours are Thursday-Saturday, 4-7 p.m. Through Dec 31. 628 N. Monroe St. Free.

The Clay Connection – Diverse media artist Teresa Sadler will be showing wheel thrown hand painted ceramic pieces, carved hand painted gourds, tatted earrings and snowflakes, one of a kind porcelain dolls and multi media wall art. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Through Dec 31. 714 E Sprague Ave. (509) 747-6171.

Trackside Studio – Holiday celebration exhibit of over 150 ceramics featuring over 40 artists. Gallery hours are Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Through Dec 31. 115 S. Adams St. (509) 863-9904.