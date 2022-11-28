On the air
Mon., Nov. 28, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, College Men’s
3:30 p.m.: Long Island at St. John’s FS1
4 p.m.: Maryland at Louisville ESPN2
4 p.m.: Penn State at Clemson ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Syracuse at Illinois ESPN
5:30 p.m.: Baylor at Marquette FS1
6 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Iowa ESPN2
6 p.m.: Wake Forrest at Wisconsin ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: Virginia at Michigan ESPN
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Dallas TNT
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Portland TNT
Hockey, NHL
7:30 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Root
Soccer, World Cup
7 a.m.: Group A: Qatar vs. Netherlands Fox
7 a.m.: Group A: Senegal vs. Ecuador FS1
11 a.m.: Group B: United States vs. Iran Fox
11 a.m.: Group B: England vs. Wales FS1
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
