Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, College Men’s

3:30 p.m.: Long Island at St. John’s FS1

4 p.m.: Maryland at Louisville ESPN2

4 p.m.: Penn State at Clemson ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Syracuse at Illinois ESPN

5:30 p.m.: Baylor at Marquette FS1

6 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Iowa ESPN2

6 p.m.: Wake Forrest at Wisconsin ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Virginia at Michigan ESPN

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Dallas TNT

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Portland TNT

Hockey, NHL

7:30 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Root

Soccer, World Cup

7 a.m.: Group A: Qatar vs. Netherlands Fox

7 a.m.: Group A: Senegal vs. Ecuador FS1

11 a.m.: Group B: United States vs. Iran Fox

11 a.m.: Group B: England vs. Wales FS1

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports Talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

