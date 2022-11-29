History for Chron
Nov. 29, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:19 p.m.
A cold front blasted the West Side of the state with 60 mph winds that knocked power out to more than 58,000 homes and contributed to a vehicle collision that killed a mother and her two children.
The young family was killed when wind toppled a 5-ton Douglas fir tree that crashed onto the car, which was traveling near the eastern boarder of Mount Rainier State Park.
The wind pushed trees into power lines in the Puget Sound area and blew out windows out of a downtown Seattle store.
West Seattle resident Tom Gearhart, 20, had to be rescued after the engine quit on his 20-foot boat. He was rescued by a different boater off a rock wall.
Gearhart suffered minor injuries to his face.
In British Columbia, the storm knocked out power for between 60,000 and 80,000 customers on Vancouver Island.
But most of them had power restored later that night.
