Nov. 29, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:07 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
3:30 p.m.: Kansas State at Butler FS1
4 p.m.: Vanderbilt at VCU CBSSN
4:15 p.m.: Purdue at Florida State ESPN2
4:15 p.m.: Ohio State at Duke ESPN
4:15 p.m.: Rutgers at Miami ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: SE Louisiana at Xavier FS1
6 p.m.: South Carolina at George Washington CBSSN
6:15 p.m.: North Carolina at Indiana ESPN
6:15 p.m.: Michigan State at Notre Dame ESPN2
6:15 p.m.: Boston College at Nebraska ESPNU
7 p.m.: USC at California Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Miami at Boston NBATV
7:30 p.m.: Portland at L.A. Lakers NBATV / Root / Root+
Golf, men’s
5 p.m.: DP World: ISPS Handa Australian Open Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Buffalo at Detroit TNT
6:30 p.m.: Edmonton at Chicago TNT
Soccer, men’s World Cup
7 a.m.: France vs. Tunisia Fox 28
7 a.m.: Denmark vs. Australia FS1
11 a.m.: Argentina vs. Poland Fox 28
11 a.m.: Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia FS1
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
5:30 p.m.: Northwest at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
