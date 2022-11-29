The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Nov. 29, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

3:30 p.m.: Kansas State at Butler FS1

4 p.m.: Vanderbilt at VCU CBSSN

4:15 p.m.: Purdue at Florida State ESPN2

4:15 p.m.: Ohio State at Duke ESPN

4:15 p.m.: Rutgers at Miami ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: SE Louisiana at Xavier FS1

6 p.m.: South Carolina at George Washington CBSSN

6:15 p.m.: North Carolina at Indiana ESPN

6:15 p.m.: Michigan State at Notre Dame ESPN2

6:15 p.m.: Boston College at Nebraska ESPNU

7 p.m.: USC at California Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Miami at Boston NBATV

7:30 p.m.: Portland at L.A. Lakers NBATV / Root / Root+

Golf, men’s

5 p.m.: DP World: ISPS Handa Australian Open Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Buffalo at Detroit TNT

6:30 p.m.: Edmonton at Chicago TNT

Soccer, men’s World Cup

7 a.m.: France vs. Tunisia Fox 28

7 a.m.: Denmark vs. Australia FS1

11 a.m.: Argentina vs. Poland Fox 28

11 a.m.: Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia FS1

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

5:30 p.m.: Northwest at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

