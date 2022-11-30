On the Air
Nov. 30, 2022 Updated Wed., Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:05 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
3:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Connecticut FS1
4 p.m.: Creighton at Texas ESPN
5 p.m.: Valparaiso at Belmont ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Arizona at Utah Pac-12
5:30 p.m.: Arizona State at Colorado FS1
6 p.m.: Seton Hall at Kansas ESPN
7 p.m.: Washington at Oregon State ESPNU
7:30 p.m.: UCLA at Stanford ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon Pac-12
Basketball, college women’s
3:30 p.m.: Maryland at Notre Dame ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: North Carolina State at Iowa ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Dallas at Detroit NBATV
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Buffalo at New England Prime
Golf, men’s
2 a.m.: DP World: Investec South African Open Golf
10:30 a.m.: PGA: Hero World Challenge Golf
5 p.m.: DP World: ISPS Handa Australian Open Golf
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: Washington at Seattle Root
Soccer, men’s World Cup
7 a.m.: Belgium vs. Croatia Fox 28
7 a.m.: Morocco vs. Canada FS1
11 a.m.: Spain vs. Japan Fox 28
11 a.m.: Germany vs. Costa Rica FS1
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
7 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Basketball, college women’s
3:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at Stephen F. Austin 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Buffalo at New England 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.