The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 35° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Nov. 30, 2022 Updated Wed., Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:05 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

3:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Connecticut FS1

4 p.m.: Creighton at Texas ESPN

5 p.m.: Valparaiso at Belmont ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Arizona at Utah Pac-12

5:30 p.m.: Arizona State at Colorado FS1

6 p.m.: Seton Hall at Kansas ESPN

7 p.m.: Washington at Oregon State ESPNU

7:30 p.m.: UCLA at Stanford ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon Pac-12

Basketball, college women’s

3:30 p.m.: Maryland at Notre Dame ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: North Carolina State at Iowa ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Dallas at Detroit NBATV

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Buffalo at New England Prime

Golf, men’s

2 a.m.: DP World: Investec South African Open Golf

10:30 a.m.: PGA: Hero World Challenge Golf

5 p.m.: DP World: ISPS Handa Australian Open Golf

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: Washington at Seattle Root

Soccer, men’s World Cup

7 a.m.: Belgium vs. Croatia Fox 28

7 a.m.: Morocco vs. Canada FS1

11 a.m.: Spain vs. Japan Fox 28

11 a.m.: Germany vs. Costa Rica FS1

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

7 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Basketball, college women’s

3:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at Stephen F. Austin 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Buffalo at New England 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.