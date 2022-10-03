The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11:05 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Texas MLB

3:10 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle, Game 1 Root

6:40 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle, Game 2 Root

6:40 p.m.: San Francisco at San Diego MLB

Basketball, NBA Preseason

4 p.m.: Detroit at New York TNT

6:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Chicago TNT

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

2 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle, Game 1 (Game 2 follows) 700-AM

Sports Talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

All events subject to change

