Mon., Oct. 3, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11:05 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Texas MLB
3:10 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle, Game 1 Root
6:40 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle, Game 2 Root
6:40 p.m.: San Francisco at San Diego MLB
Basketball, NBA Preseason
4 p.m.: Detroit at New York TNT
6:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Chicago TNT
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
2 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle, Game 1 (Game 2 follows) 700-AM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
All events subject to change
