Oct. 4, 2022 Updated Tue., Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA preseason
4 p.m.: Cleveland at Philadelphia NBATV
7 p.m.: Phoenix vs. L.A. Lakers in Las Vegas NBATV
Hockey, NHL preseason
4 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Rangers TNT
6:30 p.m.: Dallas at Colorado TNT
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Detroit at Seattle 700-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
7 p.m.: The Jason Eck Show 92.5-FM
