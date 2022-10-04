The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Oct. 4, 2022 Updated Tue., Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA preseason

4 p.m.: Cleveland at Philadelphia NBATV

7 p.m.: Phoenix vs. L.A. Lakers in Las Vegas NBATV

Hockey, NHL preseason

4 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Rangers TNT

6:30 p.m.: Dallas at Colorado TNT

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Detroit at Seattle 700-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

7 p.m.: The Jason Eck Show 92.5-FM

All events subject to change

