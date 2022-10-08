The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Oct. 8, 2022 Updated Sat., Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:12 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10 p.m. (Saturday): Formula One: Japanese Grand Prix ESPN

10 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: ROVAL 400 NBC

Baseball, MLB wild-card game

4:07 p.m.: NL: San Diego at N.Y. Mets ESPN

Basketball, NBA preseason

3 p.m.: Chicago at Toronto NBATV

5:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State NBATV

Football, NFL

6:30 a.m.: N.Y. Giants vs. Green Bay in London NFL

10 a.m.: Seattle at New Orleans Fox 28

1 p.m.: San Francisco at Carolina CBS

1:25 p.m.: Dallas at L.A. Rams Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Cincinnati at Baltimore NBC

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: DP World: Spanish Open Golf

2 p.m.: PGA: Shriners Hospitals For Children Open Golf

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: EPL: West Ham United vs. Fulham CNBC

6 a.m.: EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal vs. Liverpool USA

11 a.m.: EPL: Everton vs. Manchester United USA

2 p.m.: MLS: Portland at Real Salt Lake ESPN2

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB wild-card game

4 p.m.: NL: San Diego at N.Y. Mets 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

6 a.m.: N.Y. Giants vs. Green Bay in London 92.5-FM

8 a.m.: Seattle at New Orleans 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Baltimore 92.5-FM

All events subject to change

