On the Air
Oct. 8, 2022 Updated Sat., Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:12 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
10 p.m. (Saturday): Formula One: Japanese Grand Prix ESPN
10 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: ROVAL 400 NBC
Baseball, MLB wild-card game
4:07 p.m.: NL: San Diego at N.Y. Mets ESPN
Basketball, NBA preseason
3 p.m.: Chicago at Toronto NBATV
5:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State NBATV
Football, NFL
6:30 a.m.: N.Y. Giants vs. Green Bay in London NFL
10 a.m.: Seattle at New Orleans Fox 28
1 p.m.: San Francisco at Carolina CBS
1:25 p.m.: Dallas at L.A. Rams Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Cincinnati at Baltimore NBC
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: DP World: Spanish Open Golf
2 p.m.: PGA: Shriners Hospitals For Children Open Golf
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: West Ham United vs. Fulham CNBC
6 a.m.: EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal vs. Liverpool USA
11 a.m.: EPL: Everton vs. Manchester United USA
2 p.m.: MLS: Portland at Real Salt Lake ESPN2
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB wild-card game
4 p.m.: NL: San Diego at N.Y. Mets 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
6 a.m.: N.Y. Giants vs. Green Bay in London 92.5-FM
8 a.m.: Seattle at New Orleans 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Baltimore 92.5-FM
All events subject to change
