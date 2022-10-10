Gallery Calendar

Comstock Park – ‘Rhymes of Confusion’ is an exhibition of photographic collages encased in glossy resin by Seattle based photographer and artist, Natalie Krick. Brian Deemy will be exhibiting in the back room. Brian specializes in alternative photographic processes and his images are influenced by art history, science, religion and mythology. Exhibit is located in a private residence. To RSVP for the reception or for an appointment to visit the exhibition, email DogAndPonyShow@christopherrussell.art. 600 W. 29th. (509) 625-6200.

Kolva-Sullivan Gallery – Functional and sculptural ceramics and mixed media by long term and summer residents at the Archie Bray Foundation. 115 S. Adams St., Suite A. (509) 458-5517.

Liberty Building – Artist and poet Shantell Jackson works with various mediums in her visual art process, with a focus on ink drawings. Shantell explores the human condition contemporarily and historically. Gallery is open Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Through Oct. 30. 203 N. Washington St. Free. (509) 385-2369.

Liberty Gallery – Local artists Shantell Jackson and Tracy Poindexter-Canton have joined creative forces in this exhibition of new works inspired by contemporary Black literature. Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Through Oct. 29. 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 385-2369.

Libey Gallery – ‘The Hand Project’ and ‘Northwest Landscape Treasures’ is a collection of photography by local photographer, Carrie Coen. Carrie will share her inspiration and stories behind the current photography exhibits on display now through Oct. 27. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, 1-5 p.m.. 7 p.m. 102 S. Main St., Colfax. (509) 397-4366.

Moscow Contemporary – ‘Unforeseen’ features geometric, abstract paintings across diverse media by artist Pamela Caughey. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 414 S. Main St., Moscow, Idaho. Free. (208) 301-5092.

Moses Lake Museum & Art Center – ‘Lost in the Right Direction’ is a collection of new works by Moses Lake artist, Robert Heale. Heale was inspired by a longing for travel and escape during COVID closures. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 401 S. Balsam St., Moses Lake. (509) 764-3830.

New Moon Art Gallery – Show curators, Michele Mokrey and Tim Lord are bringing together almost 70 well known artists from Spokane and the Pacific Northwest to participate in a juried show, ‘Orbiting Misfits.’ Gallery hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Through Oct. 29. 1326 E. Sprague Ave., Suite B. (509) 413-9101.

Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture – ‘Dancing with Life: Mexican Masks.’ This exhibit features more than 50 dance masks with roots in the celebration of religious holidays, as well as dance costumes and videos featuring the artists and dancers. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Through April 16. 2316 W. First Ave. $7-$12. (509) 456-3931.

Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture – ‘Gift of a Moment’ is a mini survey exhibition featuring a collection of ethereal and abstract paintings by Lila Shaw Girvin. Blending inner and outer worlds, this exhibition encompasses the stylistic range of Lila’s practice over nearly six decades. Gallery is open to the public Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Through March 12. 2316 W. First Ave. (509) 456-3931.

Pottery Place Plus – Works by Washington native, Pam Hansen. Hansen is an intuitive abstract textile artist, finding inspiration for her art hiking forested trails and paddling quiet Northwest waters. The individual interpretation and of abstract expressionism is reflected in her work through the organic layering of colorful textiles and finely stitched detail. Gallery is open Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 203 N. Washington St. Free. (509) 327-6920.

Saranac Art Projects – New and recent works by Kurt Madison and Roger Ralston. Kurt will exhibit new discrete sculptural objects made of found weathered wood and additional materials. Gallery hours are Friday and Saturday, noon-8 p.m. 25 W. Main Ave. (509) 954-5458.

Spokane Art School – ‘City of Ladies’ created by Hannah Charlton, features medieval style illuminated manuscripts, recreating a historical art form using modern materials. The pieces in this show are based on “The Book of the City of Ladies” by Christine de Pizan, completed in 1405. The City is a collection of women in history: queens, goddesses, witches, folklore figures and Christine’s contemporaries. Gallery is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Through Oct. 28. 811 W. Garland Ave. (509) 325-1500.

Spokane Falls Community College – Honor Indigenous People’s Day and the visual artwork presented in “Masked Preservation” with an artist talk and grass dance by Chad “Little Coyote” Yellowjohn. Through his art and activism, he shares inspiration and awareness of the issues Indigenous people face. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3;30 p.m. Through Oct. 25. 3410 W. Whistalks Way. (509) 533-3500.

Trackside Studio – Chris Kelsey, Mark Moore and Gina Freuen, owners and exhibiting partners of Trackside Studio Ceramic Art Gallery, focus on featuring their own ceramic works for the month of Oct. in Trackside’s gallery space. The ceramics featured will be new works fired this summer and in Sept. There will be wood, soda and new electric firing works available. Gallery is open to the pubic Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Through Oct. 28. 115 S. Adams St. (509) 863-9904.