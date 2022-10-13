On the Air
Oct. 13, 2022 Updated Thu., Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:45 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs, ALDS/NLDS
10:07 a.m.: Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees TBS
1:37 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia FS1
5:37 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego FS1
Basketball, NBA preseason
4 p.m.: Boston at Toronto NBATV
7 p.m.: Denver at Golden State ESPN2
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Navy at SMU ESPN
5 p.m.: UTSA at FIU CBSSN
Golf, men’s
5 a.m.: DP World: Andalucia Masters Golf
3 p.m.: PGA Tour: Zozo Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Columbia NHL
Soccer, men’s
Noon: EPL: Brentford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion USA
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs, ALDS/NLDS
9:30 a.m.: Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees 105.3-FM
7 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, high school
3:30 p.m.: GSL: East Valley vs. Rogers at Union Stadium … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: Xfinity: Alsco Uniforms 302 NBC
Baseball, MLB playoffs, ALDS / NLDS
11:07 a.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia FS1
1:07 p.m.: Houston at Seattle TBS
4:37 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland TBS
6:37 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego FS1
Boxing
7:30 p.m.: Lightweights: Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos ESPN
Football, college
9 a.m.: Colgate at Army CBSSN
9 a.m.: Auburn at Ole Miss ESPN
9 a.m.: Iowa State at Texas ABC
9 a.m.: Kansas at Oklahoma ESPN2
9 a.m.: Penn State at Michigan Fox 28
9 a.m.: Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina ESPNU
11 a.m.: California at Colorado Pac-12
Noon: Idaho at Montana SWX
12:30 p.m.: Alabama at Tennessee CBS
12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at TCU ABC / ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Maryland at Indiana ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Ohio at Western Michigan CBSSN
12:30 p.m.: Arkansas at BYU ESPN
1 p.m.: Tulane at USF ESPNU
1 p.m.: Wisconsin at Michigan State Fox 28
2:30 p.m.: Arizona at Washington Pac-12
4 p.m.: Sacramento State at Eastern Washington SWX
4 p.m.: LSU at Florida ESPN
4 p.m.: Utah State at Colorado State CBSSN
4 p.m.: ULM at South Alabama NFL
4:30 p.m.: Memphis at East Carolina ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Stanford at Notre Dame NBC
4:30 p.m.: Clemson at Florida State ABC
5 p.m.: USC at Utah Fox 28
6 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon State Pac-12
7:30 p.m.: Air Force at UNLV CBSSN
7:45 p.m.: San Jose State at Fresno State FS1
Golf, men’s
5 a.m.: DP World: Andalucia Masters Golf
8 p.m.: PGA Tour: Zozo Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh NHL
Soccer, men’s, EPL
4:30 a.m.: Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace USA
7 a.m.: Wolverhampton vs. Nottingham Forest USA
9:30 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs, ALDS / NLDS
10:30 a.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Noon: Houston at Seattle 96.9-FM
7:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, college
11 a.m.: Idaho at Montana 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
12:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran 1230-AM
3 p.m.: Sacramento State at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
4 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs, ALDS / NLDS (if necessary)
12:07 p.m.: Houston at Seattle TBS
TBD: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland TBS
TBD: Philadelphia at Atlanta FS1
TBD: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers FS1
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Baltimore at N.Y. Giants CBS
1 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Buffalo at Kansas City CBS
5:20 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia NBC
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: DP World: Andalucia Masters Golf
11 a.m.: Champions: SAS Championship Golf
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. Newcastle United USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool vs. Manchester City USA
9 a.m.: Serie A: Napoli vs. Bologna CBSSN
Noon: MLS playoffs: Austin vs. Real Salt Lake ABC
5 p.m.: MLS playoffs: CF Montréal vs. Orlando City SC ESPN
Soccer, women
4 a.m.: Women’s Super League: Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion CBSSN
7 p.m.: NWSL: San Diego vs. Chicago CBSSN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs, ALDS/NLDS (if necessary)
Noon: Houston at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
1:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta 700-AM / 105.3-FM
4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Arizona at Seattle 94.5-FM
All events subject to change
