Correction for Oct. 14
Fri., Oct. 14, 2022
Health, wellness fair on Oct. 22
The Community Health & Wellness Fair will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Southside Senior and Community Center, 3151 E. 27th Ave. A calendar listing on Thursday’s D4 had an incorrect date.
