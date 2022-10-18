Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Pop-Up Paper Engineering Tuesdays – Pop-up Paper Engineering for ages six-nine years. Every Tuesday in Oct., 4-5 p.m. Explore the art of pop-up books, learn concepts and techniques to create your own. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Fireside Stitching – Gather around the library’s story room fireplace to create an embroidered dishtowel design of your choice. Over the course of five weeks, children ages 9-12 will learn basic embroidery stitches and techniques to produce a finished product they’ll be proud of! Supplies, stories and hot cocoa will be provided. Register at cdalibrary.org/library-events/fireside-stitching/. Wednesday, 4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Three C’s Craft Show – All admissions fees are donated right back to the Cancer and Community Charities. Located in buildings one and two. For questions, call Suzi Wong at (626) 676-4121. Friday, noon-6 p.m. Kootenai County Fairgrounds, 4056 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene. $2. (208) 765-4969.

Classes/Workshops

Sew Uniquely You Classes – Sew at Your Own Pace. Friday, 1-4 p.m.; Youth Sew. Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. or Teen Classes, 1-3 p.m. $10; Elna Club. Monday, 10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m.; Make Christmas Tree Ornaments. Tuesday, 1-4 p.m.; Embellished Pillow Cases. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Sew Uniquely You, 11402 N. Newport Highway, Suite C. (509) 467-8210.

Fiber Arts Studio – Bring a spinning wheel, knitting needles and/or crochet hooks and yarn and create with other fiber artists. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $3 donation. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Drawing the Hand: Workshop With Tom Quinn – This workshop will cover the anatomy of the human hand, including bones, muscles and blood vessels. After drawing skeletal hands, students will be drawing the hands of a model in different poses and situations. Students will take turns as the model. Register at bit.ly/3xXuzgE. Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $40. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Seed Saving – Gardeners have been saving seeds long before the introduction of seed catalogs. Learn which seeds you can save and how to save them for next season’s planting with Master Gardener Steve Nokes. Adults. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.