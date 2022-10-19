Nestle’ recalling cookie dough

Nestlé Toll House is recalling some of its chocolate chip cookie dough because of the potential presence of white plastic parts in the dough.

The recall, which was issued last week and is voluntary, is for Nestlé’s ready-to-bake refrigerated Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling that was produced between June and September .

The cookie dough was distributed in the United States and Puerto Rico.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported so far, the company said in a news release.

A small number of consumers contacted Nestle about the issue and the recall was issued out of an “abundance of caution,” the company said.

BMW boosts battery factory

BMW is investing $1.7 billion in its U.S. manufacturing hub in South Carolina to produce electric vehicles domestically, part of a global overhaul to prepare for a new generation of EVs.

The German luxury carmaker is spending $1 billion to retool its Spartanburg plant to build at least six new EV models by 2030 and $700 million to build a battery assembly facility and hire 300 people in nearby Woodruff.

BMW also announced a deal with Chinese-owned Envision AESC to build a new battery cell plant in South Carolina to supply the project.

“Plant Spartanburg has been a cornerstone of the global success of the BMW Group,” Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said in a statement. “Going forward, it will also be a major driver for our electrification strategy.”

The investment furthers BMW’s strategy – which differs from pushes by Tesla and Volkswagen – to buy battery cells rather than try to get involved in their production.

From wire reports

BMW aims to pick up speed in an increasingly competitive market through its “Neue Klasse,” or New Class, of EVs built on dedicated electric platforms starting in 2025.