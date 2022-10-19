On the Air
Oct. 19, 2022 Updated Wed., Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:52 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs, ALCS
4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Houston TBS
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Philadelphia TNT
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers TNT
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Virginia at Georgia Tech ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Troy at South Alabama ESPNU
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: New Orleans at Arizona Prime
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: DP World: Mallorca Golf Open Golf
Noon: PGA: CJ Cup Golf
Golf, women’s
8 p.m.: LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship Golf
Soccer, men’s
11 a.m.: EPL: Fulham vs. Aston Villa USA
5 p.m.: MLS playoffs: Philadelphia at FC Cincinnati FS1
7 p.m.: MLS playoffs: LAFC at L.A. Galaxy FS1
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Football, high school
6:30 p.m.: GSL: Ferris at Central Valley 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Arizona 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
