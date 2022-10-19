The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Oct. 19, 2022 Updated Wed., Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:52 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs, ALCS

4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Houston TBS

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Philadelphia TNT

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers TNT

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Virginia at Georgia Tech ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Troy at South Alabama ESPNU

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: New Orleans at Arizona Prime

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: DP World: Mallorca Golf Open Golf

Noon: PGA: CJ Cup Golf

Golf, women’s

8 p.m.: LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship Golf

Soccer, men’s

11 a.m.: EPL: Fulham vs. Aston Villa USA

5 p.m.: MLS playoffs: Philadelphia at FC Cincinnati FS1

7 p.m.: MLS playoffs: LAFC at L.A. Galaxy FS1

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Football, high school

6:30 p.m.: GSL: Ferris at Central Valley 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Arizona 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

