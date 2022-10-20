100 years ago in Spokane: A charismatic hobo from Delaware drained the energy of local hospitality workers, just like he’d done hopping freights across the country

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Thomas A.X. Shannon, “hobo extraordinary,” descended on Spokane from back east. He walked into the Davenport Hotel and asked, “in a convincing roar,” for a bed for the night.

He got one.

Shannon had been making his way by freight train from Delaware, surviving mostly on the force of his outsized personality. He had collected 800 letters of recommendation from people he had met along the way. Well, maybe not exactly recommendation.

Here’s a typical one, written by a Spokane rail union secretary: “He seems to be going – God knows where – but any place will be all right with me! Was pleased to have him call and also pleased when he left; treat him well and he won’t stay long.”

At the Coeur d’Alene hotel, an employee wrote that staff “wish Tom well; may God speed him on his way and may he never return again.”

He was apparently a tall, bold Irishman, and self-described “uplifter of humanity.” A letter from a Spokane train ticket agent ended by saying, “When he calls on you, you will no doubt know he is there.”

From the Prohibition beat: Many of the 35 people arrested for being “jointists” (running a booze joint) were on trial.

Georgia Weston, proprietor of the Seven Mile roadhouse, was convicted and sentenced to jail after she sold two undercover detectives whiskey.

Her attorney attacked the credibility of of the detectives, who had been imported from Seattle to do undercover work. He said they “could not be believed.” But the jury believed them, and deliberated only an hour.

Some “jointists” had already pleaded guilty, and others were still awaiting trial.