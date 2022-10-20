Education Notebook

Presented by Spokane Public Schools and in partnership with Mead School District and NEWESD 101, parents and guardians are invited to join a free, one-hour online workshop on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

This family webinar will feature a variety of panelists for a discussion on social media and its effects on brain development, setting digital boundaries with students and tips on internet security.

Register for this virtual event at bit.ly/3CIikpL.

Annual benefit for Northwest Christian Schools

Join the NWCS community for its annual “Mission in Action” benefit, with special guest Jeremy Affeldt, three-time World Series champion and Northwest Christian alum.

Conversation will be centered on religion and how it applies and benefits the Northwest Christian community.

The event will be held at Turning Point Open Bible Church, Saturday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Register for this free event at bit.ly/3S9LeoA. Heavy appetizers and drinks will be served.

Trades information night

Parents and students from the region are invited to participate in a hands-on event for those curious about the trade industries. The event will be hosted by East Valley High School on Nov. 2, 5-8 p.m.

Companies that work and train people in a wide range of trades will be available to provide discussions about their firsthand experience and employment opportunities.

For more information, call the ABC office at (509) 534-0826 or visit abcipc.org/trades-night.