The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Oct. 21, 2022 Updated Fri., Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:46 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10 a.m.: NASCAR Truck: Baptist Health 200 FS1

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity: Contender Boats 250 USA

Baseball, MLB playoffs, ALCS/NLCS

2 p.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees TBS

4:45 p.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia Fox 28

Basketball, NBA

3 p.m.: San Antonio at Philadelphia NBATV

5:30 p.m.: Memphis at Dallas NBATV

Football, college

9 a.m.: Syracuse at Clemson ABC

9 a.m.: Cincinnati at SMU ESPN

9 a.m.: Kansas at Baylor ESPN2

9 a.m.: ULM at Army CBSSN

9 a.m.: Houston at Navy ESPNU

9 a.m.: Iowa at Ohio State Fox 28

Noon: Portland State at Idaho SWX

Noon: West Virginia at Texas Tech FS1

12:30 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma State ABC

12:30 p.m.: BYU at Liberty ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: Purdue at Wisconsin ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Memphis at Tulane ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Western Michigan at Miami (Ohio) CBSSN

12:30 p.m.: Ole Miss at LSU CBS

1 p.m.: Arizona State at Stanford Pac-12

4 p.m.: Boise State at Air Force CBSSN

4 p.m.: Mississippi State at Alabama ESPN

4:30 p.m.: UCF at East Carolina ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Penn State ABC

5 p.m.: Kansas State at TCU FS1

5 p.m.: Colorado at Oregon State Pac-12

5:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Cal Poly SWX

7:30 p.m.: San Diego State at Nevada CBSSN

7:30 p.m.: Washington at California ESPN

Golf, men’s

5 a.m.: DP World: Mallorca Golf Open Golf

Noon: PGA: CJ Cup Golf

Golf, women’s

8 p.m.: LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Minnesota at Boston NHL

4 p.m.: Dallas at Montreal NHL

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: Scottish Premiership: Hearts vs. Celtic CBSSN

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool USA

7 a.m.: EPL: Everton vs. Crystal Palace USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea vs. Manchester United USA

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Football, college

11 a.m.: Portland State at Idaho 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

12:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Willamette……………………………………..1230-AM

4 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Cal Poly 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

