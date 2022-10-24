DSP celebrates return of workers

Downtown Spokane Partnership this week is hosting a series of “Back to Downtown” events to welcome workers back to downtown offices.

Monday included the crazy sock showdown. For Tuesday, employees are encouraged to take their “bestie” for tacos. Wednesday features throwback attire.

Thursday calls for workers to wear their favorite sports-team attire and it concludes Friday, or “Thank God Its Flannel Day,” which encourages employees to go casual.

The event wraps up with a live DJ and music at the Wonder Building from 4-to-7 p.m. on Friday.

Stocks finish up again Monday

U.S. stocks rallied for a second straight session as investors geared up for some of the world’s biggest companies to report earnings this week.

Traders also mulled whether the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of interest-rate hikes after assessing weak economic data released Monday.

More than 80% of stocks in the S&P 500 index closed in green on Monday, buoyed by gains in technology and health care companies.

The Nasdaq 100 also rose more than 1%. U.S.-listed Chinese shares plunged after that nation’s equity index tumbled as President Xi Jinping solidified his power.

U.S. Treasury 10-year yields ended the session around 4.25%.

From staff and wire reportsU.K. bonds posted some of their biggest gains on record as investors expect incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak to repair the damage caused by predecessor Liz Truss after her massive package of unfunded tax cuts roiled financial markets.