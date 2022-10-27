The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 46° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Correction

Oct. 27, 2022 Updated Thu., Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:50 p.m.

Incorrect description of shelter contract

Due to incorrect information on the Spokane City Council’s agenda, a Thursday story about the city choosing a new operator for its homeless shelters on Cannon Street and Trent Avenue inaccurately described the terms of the city’s proposed contracts with the Salvation Army. Spokane will pay the Salvation Army $341,000 to run the Cannon Street shelter through the end of the year and $5.6 million to run the Trent Resource and Assistance Center through 2023.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.