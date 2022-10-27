Correction

Incorrect description of shelter contract

Due to incorrect information on the Spokane City Council’s agenda, a Thursday story about the city choosing a new operator for its homeless shelters on Cannon Street and Trent Avenue inaccurately described the terms of the city’s proposed contracts with the Salvation Army. Spokane will pay the Salvation Army $341,000 to run the Cannon Street shelter through the end of the year and $5.6 million to run the Trent Resource and Assistance Center through 2023.