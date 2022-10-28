The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 46° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Innovia Foundation relocates to larger office in downtown Spokane

By Amy Edelen amye@spokesman.com(509) 459-5581

Innovia Foundation has relocated to a larger office in downtown Spokane.

The nonprofit moved into a 9,800-square-foot space in the Lincoln Plaza building at 818 W. Riverside Ave., Suite 650.

The new office is more than double the size of Innovia’s former location in the Paulsen Center at 421 W. Riverside Ave., said Aaron McMurray, Innovia’s chief strategy officer.

“We were in a part of the building where we were landlocked, so we began looking for an opportunity to step into a new office space that would allow us to continue to grow,” McMurray said.

Innovia’s new office includes a community room for workshops, events and receptions. It also will serve as a training space for other nonprofits in community, McMurray said.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.