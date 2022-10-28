Innovia Foundation relocates to larger office in downtown Spokane

Innovia Foundation has relocated to a larger office in downtown Spokane.

The nonprofit moved into a 9,800-square-foot space in the Lincoln Plaza building at 818 W. Riverside Ave., Suite 650.

The new office is more than double the size of Innovia’s former location in the Paulsen Center at 421 W. Riverside Ave., said Aaron McMurray, Innovia’s chief strategy officer.

“We were in a part of the building where we were landlocked, so we began looking for an opportunity to step into a new office space that would allow us to continue to grow,” McMurray said.

Innovia’s new office includes a community room for workshops, events and receptions. It also will serve as a training space for other nonprofits in community, McMurray said.