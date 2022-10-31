Education Notebook

The SPS Board of Directors unanimously adopted a resolution to inform district families and the wider community about the importance of secure firearm storage.

The Be Smart program gives families information about how to safely store guns and how to talk to children about what to do if they find an unsecured gun.

More information about the resolution and resources can be found at spokaneschools.org/readmore.

CVSD hosts Community Conversations

Community Conversation events are an opportunity interact with school board directors and superintendent John Parker in an open house format.

District leaders will discuss upcoming plans and listen to feedback from community members about what they want to see for students in the future as a part of the upcoming five-year strategic plan.

The event will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at Selkirk Middle School, 1409 N. Harvest Parkway. For more information and resources, visit www.cvsd.org/apps/pages/communityconversations.

NWCS seminar addresses mental health

Northwest Christian Schools is hosting a half-day seminar for parents focusing on the mental health of their student children.

Seminar will take place Saturday, 7:45 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at Northwest Christian Schools lower campus, 5028 E. Bernhill Road.