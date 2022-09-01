Baseball

Northwest League: Vancouver at Spokane, 6:35 p.m.

Football

College: Nonconference: Whitworth at Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

High school: GSL: Lewis and Clark at Ferris, 4 p.m.; University vs. Mt. Spokane at Union Stadium; Cheney at Gonzaga Prep; Ridgeline at Central Valley, all 7. Nonleague: Mead at Eastmont; Deer Park at East Valley; Lakeside at Pullman; Freeman at West Valley; Moscow at Clarkston, all 7 p.m.

Soccer

College men: Nonconference: Rogue at North Idaho, 5 p.m.

High school girls: Nonleague: Mt. Spokane at Gonzage Prep, 3:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Cheney; Mead vs. Coeur d’Alene at Union Stadium, West Valley at Freeman, all 4.

Volleyball

College: Cougar Challenge in Pullman: Washington State vs. Belmont, 12:30 p.m.; Washington State vs. Cal State Bakersfield, 7. Gonzaga Tournament: Gonzaga vs. Nevada, 6 p.m. Comfort Suites Showdown in Brookings, South Dakota: Eastern Washington vs. South Dakota State, 4 p.m. Grand Canyon Tournament in Phoenix: Idaho vs. Grand Canyon, 7 p.m. Chicago Invitational: Whitworth vs. Aurora, 10 a.m.; Whitworth vs. Chicago, 5 p.m. CC Spokane Invite at Spokane Falls CC: CC Spokane vs. Whatcom, North Idaho vs. Everett, both noon; CC Spokane vs. Southwestern Oregon, North Idaho vs. Rogue, both 5 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.