On the Air
Sept. 1, 2022 Updated Thu., Sept. 1, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay or Texas at Boston MLB
4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland Root
7 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels or Milwaukee at Arizona MLB
Football, college
4 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Old Dominion ESPNU
4 p.m.: Western Michigan at Michigan St. ESPN
5 p.m.: Illinois at Indiana FS1
7 p.m.: TCU at Colorado ESPN
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: DP World: Made in Denmark Golf
Golf, women’s
10 a.m.: LPGA: Dana Open Golf
Tennis
9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
3 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland 920-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM
Football, high school
6:30 p.m.: University vs. Mt. Spokane at Union Stadium 700-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m. Philadelphia at San Francisco or Texas at Boston MLB
4:15 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland Fox
7 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Football, college
9 a.m.: Delaware at Navy CBSSN
9 a.m.: South Dakota St. at Iowa FS1
9 a.m.: North Carolina at Appalachian St. ESPNU
9 a.m.: North Carolina St. at East Carolina ESPN
9 a.m.: Colorado State at Michigan ABC
11:30 a.m.: Bowling Green at UCLA Pac-12
12:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Arkansas ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Tulsa at Wyoming FS1
12:30 p.m.: UTEP at Oklahoma Fox
12:30 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego St. CBS
12:30 p.m.: Houston at UTSA CBSSN
12:30 p.m.: Oregon vs. Georgia ABC
1 p.m.: Tennessee St. at Eastern Washington SWX
1 p.m.: UC Davis at California Pac-12
1 p.m.: BYU at South Florida ESPNU
3 p.m.: Rice at USC Pac-12
4 p.m.: Illinois St. at Wisconsin FS1
4 p.m.: Utah at Florida ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Ohio St. ABC
4:30 p.m.: SMU at North Texas CBSSN
4:30 p.m.: Memphis at Mississippi St. ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: Idaho at Washington St. …Pac-12
7:30 p.m.: Boise State at Oregon St. ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Kent St. at Washington FS1
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: DP World: Made in Denmark Golf
Golf, women’s
10 a.m.: LPGA: Dana Open Golf
Soccer, men’s
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Everton vs. Liverpool USA
6 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea vs. West Ham United USA
6 a.m.: Serie A: Fiorentina vs Juventus CBSSN
7 a.m.: EPL: Brentford vs. Leeds United USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa vs. Manchester City NBC
Soccer, women’s
10 a.m.: USA vs. Nigeria Fox
Tennis
8 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Vancouver at Seattle 103.5-FM
Football, college
Noon: Tennessee St. at Eastern Washington 700-AM
4:30 p.m.: Idaho at Washington St. 920-AM
5:30 p.m.: Idaho at Washington St. 92.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: Formula One: Dutch Grand Prix ESPN
Noon: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Portland NBC
3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Cook Out Southern 500 USA
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
10 a.m.: Chicago at Connecticut ESPN2
Noon: Las Vegas at Seattle ABC
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay or Texas at Boston MLB
11:40 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland Root
1:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels or Philadelphia at San Francisco MLB
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Florida St. vs. Louisiana State ABC
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: DP World: Made in Denmark Golf
Golf, women’s
10 a.m.: LPGA: Dana Open Golf
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. Arsenal USA
2:30 p.m.: MLS: Portland Timbers vs. Atlanta United Fox
Tennis
8 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
9:30 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
All events subject to change
