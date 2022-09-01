The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sept. 1, 2022 Updated Thu., Sept. 1, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay or Texas at Boston MLB

4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland Root

7 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels or Milwaukee at Arizona MLB

Football, college

4 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Old Dominion ESPNU

4 p.m.: Western Michigan at Michigan St. ESPN

5 p.m.: Illinois at Indiana FS1

7 p.m.: TCU at Colorado ESPN

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: DP World: Made in Denmark Golf

Golf, women’s

10 a.m.: LPGA: Dana Open Golf

Tennis

9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

3 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland 920-AM

Baseball, NWL

7:05 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM

Football, high school

6:30 p.m.: University vs. Mt. Spokane at Union Stadium 700-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m. Philadelphia at San Francisco or Texas at Boston MLB

4:15 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland Fox

7 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Football, college

9 a.m.: Delaware at Navy CBSSN

9 a.m.: South Dakota St. at Iowa FS1

9 a.m.: North Carolina at Appalachian St. ESPNU

9 a.m.: North Carolina St. at East Carolina ESPN

9 a.m.: Colorado State at Michigan ABC

11:30 a.m.: Bowling Green at UCLA Pac-12

12:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Arkansas ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Tulsa at Wyoming FS1

12:30 p.m.: UTEP at Oklahoma Fox

12:30 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego St. CBS

12:30 p.m.: Houston at UTSA CBSSN

12:30 p.m.: Oregon vs. Georgia ABC

1 p.m.: Tennessee St. at Eastern Washington SWX

1 p.m.: UC Davis at California Pac-12

1 p.m.: BYU at South Florida ESPNU

3 p.m.: Rice at USC Pac-12

4 p.m.: Illinois St. at Wisconsin FS1

4 p.m.: Utah at Florida ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Ohio St. ABC

4:30 p.m.: SMU at North Texas CBSSN

4:30 p.m.: Memphis at Mississippi St. ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Idaho at Washington St. …Pac-12

7:30 p.m.: Boise State at Oregon St. ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Kent St. at Washington FS1

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: DP World: Made in Denmark Golf

Golf, women’s

10 a.m.: LPGA: Dana Open Golf

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Everton vs. Liverpool USA

6 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea vs. West Ham United USA

6 a.m.: Serie A: Fiorentina vs Juventus CBSSN

7 a.m.: EPL: Brentford vs. Leeds United USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa vs. Manchester City NBC

Soccer, women’s

10 a.m.: USA vs. Nigeria Fox

Tennis

8 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

7:05 p.m.: Vancouver at Seattle 103.5-FM

Football, college

Noon: Tennessee St. at Eastern Washington 700-AM

4:30 p.m.: Idaho at Washington St. 920-AM

5:30 p.m.: Idaho at Washington St. 92.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: Formula One: Dutch Grand Prix ESPN

Noon: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Portland NBC

3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Cook Out Southern 500 USA

Basketball, WNBA playoffs

10 a.m.: Chicago at Connecticut ESPN2

Noon: Las Vegas at Seattle ABC

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay or Texas at Boston MLB

11:40 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland Root

1:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels or Philadelphia at San Francisco MLB

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Florida St. vs. Louisiana State ABC

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: DP World: Made in Denmark Golf

Golf, women’s

10 a.m.: LPGA: Dana Open Golf

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: EPL: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. Arsenal USA

2:30 p.m.: MLS: Portland Timbers vs. Atlanta United Fox

Tennis

8 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

9:30 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

All events subject to change

