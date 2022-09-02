The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sept. 2, 2022 Updated Fri., Sept. 2, 2022 at 4:04 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m. Philadelphia at San Francisco or Texas at Boston MLB

4:15 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland Fox 28

7 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Football, college

9 a.m.: Delaware at Navy CBSSN

9 a.m.: South Dakota State at Iowa FS1

9 a.m.: North Carolina at Appalachian State ESPNU

9 a.m.: North Carolina State at East Carolina ESPN

9 a.m.: Colorado State at Michigan ABC

11:30 a.m.: Bowling Green at UCLA Pac-12

12:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Arkansas ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Tulsa at Wyoming FS1

12:30 p.m.: UTEP at Oklahoma Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego State CBS

12:30 p.m.: Houston at UTSA CBSSN

12:30 p.m.: Oregon vs. Georgia ABC

1 p.m.: Tennessee State at Eastern Washington SWX

1 p.m.: UC Davis at California Pac-12

1 p.m.: BYU at South Florida ESPNU

3 p.m.: Rice at USC Pac-12

4 p.m.: Illinois State at Wisconsin FS1

4 p.m.: Utah at Florida ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Ohio State ABC

4:30 p.m.: SMU at North Texas CBSSN

4:30 p.m.: Memphis at Mississippi State ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Idaho at Washington State …Pac-12

7:30 p.m.: Boise State at Oregon State ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Kent State at Washington FS1

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: DP World: Made in Denmark Golf

Golf, women’s

10 a.m.: LPGA: Dana Open Golf

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Everton vs. Liverpool USA

6 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea vs. West Ham United USA

6 a.m.: Serie A: Fiorentina vs Juventus CBSSN

7 a.m.: EPL: Brentford vs. Leeds United USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa vs. Manchester City NBC

Soccer, women’s

10 a.m.: USA vs. Nigeria Fox 28

Tennis

8 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

7:05 p.m.: Vancouver at Seattle 103.5-FM

Football, college

Noon: Tennessee State at Eastern Washington 700-AM

4:30 p.m.: Idaho at Washington State 920-AM

5:30 p.m.: Idaho at Washington State 92.5-FM

All events subject to change

