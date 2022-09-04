Business Beat
Sun., Sept. 4, 2022
Health care
Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center has announced two additions to its staff. Nasir Khan has been hired as the director of the medical center’s kidney and pancreas transplant medicine program. Khan completed his education at Yale School of Medicine and Cleveland Clinic, most recently serving as an assistant professor at the University of Arkansas Medical School’s kidney transplant program. Natalie Jean has been hired as a physician on kidney and pancreas transplant team. Jean is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and has been practicing medicine for almost 20 years.
Media
E.J. Iannelli has been named the arts and music director for Spokane Public Radio station. Iannelli has more than 20 years in media content creation, previously working as a freelance journalist and translator.
