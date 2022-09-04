The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 88° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Sept. 4, 2022 Updated Sun., Sept. 4, 2022 at 2:42 p.m.

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10:05 p.m.: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees OR Toronto at Baltimore MLB

1:10 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Washington at St. Louis MLB

3:40 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Seattle Root

5:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Kansas City MLB

7:10 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Football, College

5 p.m.: Clemson at Georgia Tech ESPN

Tennis

8 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

Monday’s Radio Highlights

MLB, Baseball

2:30 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Seattle 920-AM

Sports Talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports