Sept. 4, 2022 Updated Sun., Sept. 4, 2022 at 2:42 p.m.
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10:05 p.m.: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees OR Toronto at Baltimore MLB
1:10 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Washington at St. Louis MLB
3:40 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Seattle Root
5:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Kansas City MLB
7:10 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Football, College
5 p.m.: Clemson at Georgia Tech ESPN
Tennis
8 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
Monday’s Radio Highlights
MLB, Baseball
2:30 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Seattle 920-AM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM
All events subject to change
