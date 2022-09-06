Literary Calendar

Scribbler’s Society Virtual Writing Club – Writers of all ages meet via Zoom to write, edit drafts and take part in critique sessions. Email Lindsay Moore at lmoore@cdalibrary.org to register. Monday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Auntie’s Morning Book Group – This group reads a wide selection of mainstream fiction and some nonfiction. Meets the second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m. Also available via Zoom. Contact Linda for the meeting link at auntiesbooks@gmail.com. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend some focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

New & Noteworthy Book Club reads “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy” – Monthly book club hosted by Wishing Tree Bookstore, reading adult fiction books selected by a staff member. Jamie Ford is the first featured author with “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy.” RSVP and questions can be sent to books@wishingtreebookstore.com. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.

Well Read Morning Book Club – Meets on the second Wednesday of every month at 9 a.m. For the month of Sept., the book of discussion will be “Northern Spy” by Flynn Berry. All are welcome. Well-Read Moose Bookstore, 2048 N. Main St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 215-2265.

“The Many Daughters of Afong Moy” – Jamie Ford discusses his new book, “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy.” Presented by NW Passages Book Club and The Spokesman-Review. Tickets can be purchased online at spokane7tickets.com. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Montvale Event Center, 1017 W. First Ave. $7/general; $45/VIP. (509) 413-2915.

Kate Lebo and “The Book of Difficult Fruit” – Reading and book signing by Kate Lebo, author of “The Book of Difficult Fruit.” Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. (208) 882-1444.

The Criteria Reading with Kami Westhoff – Bellingham based author Kami Westhoff will read from her new collection, “The Criteria.” She will be joined by another Bellingham author, Elizabeth Vignali and three Spokane based poets, Maya Zeller, Laura Read and Brooke Matson. Thursday, 7-8:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

“Once A Girl, Always a Boy” By Jo Ivester – Jo focuses on raising awareness about the transgender community. In-person event, also available via Zoom. Visit lwvpullman.org to register for Zoom attendance. Thursday, 7 p.m. Community Congregational Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus, Pullman. (509) 332-6411.

“Hell and Back” – Craig Johnson discusses his new book, “Hell and Back.” Presented by NW Passages Book Club and The Spokesman-Review. Tickets can be purchased online at spokane7tickets.com. Sept. 17, 7 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $7/general; $50/VIP. (509) 227-7638.