Social Calendar

Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Annual Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association in providing care, support and advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment and a cure. Register at bit.ly/3Aof4Qm. Oct. 8 at 9 a.m. Meeting at the clock tower. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Sponsor a Banner With YWCA – Businesses and individuals can sponsor one or more DVAM banners that will display downtown each Oct., for domestic violence action month. Sponsorship form is available at ywcaspokane.org/dvam. The deadline for custom banner entries is Monday at midnight. YWCA, 930 N. Monroe St. (509) 326-1190.

Joya End of Season Poker Run – Abate of Spokane Poker Run benefiting Joya Child and Family Development of Spokane. Ending at Curley’s Hauser Junction. Run donation and raffle items proceeds benefit Joya. For more information, call (541) 550-6728; doberbarn@aol.com. Sept. 24, 10:00 a.m. Jackson St. Bar and Grill, 2436 N. Astor St. (509) 315-8497.

River Wish Summer Tours – Guided tour of River Wish Sanctuary, all proceeds go benefit River Wish Sanctuary. Every Sunday, 10-11:30 a.m. Participants are required to sign waiver, available at bit.ly/3AgyS6X. Tickets available for purchase at riverswishanimalsanctuary.org. River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary, 11511 W. Garfield Road. $10. (509) 951-3650.

Parkinson’s Community Walk Deer Park – 1.5 mile walk to raise awareness and funds for the Parkinson’s Foundation. No registration fee but donations are appreciated. Saturday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Deer Park Elementary School, 1500 E. D St., Deer Park. (509) 464-5600.

Inland Northwest Walk to Defeat ALS – 2.5 mile walk to support and stand in unity with the fight to end ALS. Register for free, fundraise, and honor those affected by ALS. Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mirabeau Meadows Park, 13500 E. Mirabeau Parkway, Spokane Valley. (509) 688-0300.

Hope-Full: Eat. Listen. Celebrate. – A unique fundraising experience celebrating hope, connection and the achievements of Compassionate Addiction Treatment’s recovery community. An opportunity to take a small group tour of CAT’s remarkable, historic building and hear inspiring stories of recovery and healing. Sept. 18, 5-7 p.m. Compassionate Addiction Treatment, 168 S Division St. $75. (509) 919-3362.

Building Dreams: Bright Futures for Our Kids – West Central Community Center’s annual auction and dinner which support the programs offered to families through our center. Tickets and sponsorships are available at westcentralcc.ejoinme.org/BD22. For questions, call Anna or Kim at (509) 326-9540. Sept. 24, 6-9 p.m. West Central Community Center, 1603 N. Belt St. (509) 326-9540.