History for Chron

About 300 militia members from Spokane were among 15,000 guardsman that the U.S. War Department ordered to be mustered out of federal service as soon as possible.

The Spokane members, along with the others, had been stationed on the border with Mexico. They had already been moved to American Lake near Tacoma.

The Spokane soldiers, who had spent about 10 weeks on the border, were expected to march down Riverside Avenue as soon as they arrived, as early as Sept. 12.

“I take the order to mean that the war department has found no necessity for keeping the boys in federal service longer and will see to it that they get home without further delay,” said Dr. John G. Byrne of the state’s militia medical staff.

Automaker Henry Ford filed a defamation lawsuit against the Chicago Tribune seeking $1 million in damages after the newspaper printed an editorial that called Ford an “anarchist.”

The editorial apparently referred to Ford as “ignorant,” a “deluded human being” and “an anarchistic enemy to the nation which protects him in his wealth.”

Spokane police were searching for a woman who was attempting to sell corsets on the South Side.

The woman took deposits for corset orders for a Boston-based company and then failed to deliver. Officers phoned police in Boston and confirmed the scam.