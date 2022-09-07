On the Air
Sept. 7, 2022 Updated Wed., Sept. 7, 2022 at 2:50 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Washington at St. Louis MLB
1 p.m.: San Francisco at Milwaukee MLB
4 p.m.: San Francisco at Milwaukee or Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees MLB
7 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Oakland MLB
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
2 p.m.: Connecticut at Chicago ESPN2
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: Buffalo at L.A. Rams NBC
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: DP World: PGA Championship Golf
8 p.m.: Asian: Shinhan Donghae Open Golf
Golf, women’s
1 p.m.: LPGA: Queen City Championship Golf
Tennis
4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, NWL
6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Buffalo at L.A. Rams 92.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: Cougar Coach’s Show 920-AM
All events subject to change
