On the Air

Sept. 7, 2022 Updated Wed., Sept. 7, 2022 at 2:50 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Washington at St. Louis MLB

1 p.m.: San Francisco at Milwaukee MLB

4 p.m.: San Francisco at Milwaukee or Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees MLB

7 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Oakland MLB

Basketball, WNBA playoffs

2 p.m.: Connecticut at Chicago ESPN2

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: Buffalo at L.A. Rams NBC

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: DP World: PGA Championship Golf

8 p.m.: Asian: Shinhan Donghae Open Golf

Golf, women’s

1 p.m.: LPGA: Queen City Championship Golf

Tennis

4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, NWL

6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Buffalo at L.A. Rams 92.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: Cougar Coach’s Show 920-AM

All events subject to change

